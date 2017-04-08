One thing that the state of Maine could do to decrease the amount of drugs, particularly heroin, from coming into this state is to create anti-gang laws. Most likely such laws would have a small impact on Maine’s overall crime rate, but it might help.
I propose creating a law that makes being convicted of being a gang member in a court of law a class A crime. I would not object to the crime of being a gang member punishable by the death penalty, but that would be illegal in this state. The justification for harsh sentences is that you cannot rehabilitate a gang member, and if you put them in prison the only thing that you accomplish is giving them more business contacts.
Samual K. Foster
Vassalboro
