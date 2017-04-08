FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington will present award-winning poet, author and Guggenheim fellow Dan Beachy-Quick as the next reader in its Visiting Writers Series. The reading will begin at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 13, in The Landing in the UMF Olsen Student Center.

Beachy-Quick is the author of five books of poetry, “North True South Bright” (2003), “Spell” (2004), “Mulberry” (2006), “This Nest, Swift Passerine” (2009) and “Circle’s Apprentice” (2011, winner of the Colorado Book Award in Poetry).

He also is the author of “Whaler’s Dictionary” (2008) a book of interlinked meditations on Herman Melville’s “Moby-Dick,” and “Wonderful Investigations: Essays, Meditations and Tales” (2012). Two book-length collaborative projects are also available, “Conversitie”s (2012, with Srikanth Reddy) and “Work from Memory” (2012, with Matthew Goulish).

“Over the course of six critically acclaimed books — including a compelling meditation on Moby-Dick — Dan Beachy-Quick has established himself as “one of America’s most significant young poets,” said Lyn Hejinian, poet essayist and publisher, in the news release from the university.

For more information, contact Jeffrey Thomson, UMF professor of creative writing, at 778-7454, or [email protected].

Share