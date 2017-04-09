AUGUSTA

9:09 a.m., traffic complaints were reported at Cushnoc Crossing.

11:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ganneston Drive.

11:41 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mayfair Circle.

11:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

12:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Road.

12:17 p.m., traffic complaints were reported at Bangor Street and Cony Circle.

12:52 p.m., an animal well-being check was requested on Pierce Drive.

1:07 p.m., traffic complaints were reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:24 p.m., traffic complaints were reported on Riverside Drive.

3:50 p.m., traffic complaints were reported at the Bonenfant Roundabout.

5:54 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

8:21 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Stephen King Drive.

8:22 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

8:51 p.m., a 21-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

8:59 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported on Arsenal Street.

9:09 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bond Brook Road.

10:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

Sunday at 1:39 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Sewall and Capitol streets.

6:51 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Eastern Avenue.

HALLOWELL

8:04 a.m., an overdose rescue was performed on North Street, and a person was transported to the hospital.

11:49 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Greenville Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Saturday at 3:21 p.m., Keith R. Laney, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking following an investigation into a shoplifting complaint on Cony Street.

10:53 p.m., Elwyn Ernest McArthur, 35, of New Sharon, was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop.

Sunday at 12:13 a.m., Nicole R. Chaplin, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following an investigation into a disabled motor vehicle on West River Road.

Share