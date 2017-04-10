HALLOWELL — The Bookey Readings at Harlow Gallery will kick off its 2017 poetry reading lineup with performance poets, Martin Steingesser and David Moreau at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the gallery, 160 Water St., according to a gallery news release.

Steingesser is author of three books of poems, “Yellow Horses,” “Brothers of Morning” and “The Thinking Heart: the Life & Loves of Etty Hillesum,” the latter based on Hillesum’s journal and letters. He was Portland, Maine’s first Poet Laureate, 2007-09.

Steingesser has been teaching poetry workshops in Maine Artist-in-Residence programs for 35 years. He was awarded a Stonecoast Pierre Menard Poetry Scholarship in 2000; given the Maine Alliance for Arts Education’s 2006 Bill Bonyun Award “for exemplified talent and professionalism as an artist and for contributions to arts education.”

Despite fierce competition, Moreau’s 2007 chapbook, “You Can Still Go to Hell and Other Truths about Being a Helping Professional,” remains Moon Pie Press’s all-time best seller, according to the release.

Moreau’s other books of poetry include “Sex, Death and Baseball” and “Children Are Ugly Little Monsters (But You Have to Love Them Anyway)”.

Refreshments will be served, and a $3 donation is appreciated at the door to support the gallery’s operating costs

For more information, visit www.harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.

