A mysterious booming sound was heard by people across the Gardiner and Augusta areas Sunday night, and not long after that, there was an electrical problem at a Central Maine Power Co. substation in Augusta, but it wasn’t immediately clear Monday morning if the two events were related.

Gail Rice, a spokeswoman for CMP, said 3,677 customers in Sidney and Augusta lost electricity after a problem was detected at the substation on Mount Vernon Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday.

CMP and several area police departments received reports about a loud noise between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., but Rice said, “We don’t know what the sound was… We’re reasonably confident it didn’t have anything to do with the substation.”

Some reports of the loud noise came from people in Gardiner, but Jim Toman, the city’s police chief, said he didn’t know what caused the sound. There were no car crashes or other events reported to police that would have resulted in a loud noise, he said.

Toman suggested contacting geological or weather experts to see if any earthquakes or other events had been reported Sunday night. As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, the United States Geological Survey’s website reported no earthquakes occurring in Maine over the last 24 hours.

This story will be updated.

