Bookey Readings to welcome

performance poets Thursday

HALLOWELL — The Bookey Readings at Harlow Gallery will kick off its 2017 poetry reading lineup with performance poets Martin Steingesser and David Moreau. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at the gallery, 160 Water St., according to a news release from the gallery.

Steingesser is author of three books of poems, “Yellow Horses,” “Brothers of Morning” and “The Thinking Heart: the Life & Loves of Etty Hillesum.”

Steingesser has been teaching poetry workshops in Maine Artist-in-Residence programs for 35 years. He was awarded a Stonecoast Pierre Menard Poetry Scholarship in 2000 and the Maine Alliance for Arts Education’s 2006 Bill Bonyun Award.

Despite fierce competition, Moreau’s 2007 chapbook, “You Can Still Go to Hell and Other Truths about Being a Helping Professional,” remains Moon Pie Press’s all-time best seller, according to the release.

Moreau’s other books of poetry include “Sex, Death and Baseball” and “Children Are Ugly Little Monsters (But You Have to Love Them Anyway).”

Refreshments will be served, and a suggested $3 donation at the door will support the gallery’s operating costs

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.