As central Maine’s temperature hit record highs Tuesday, weather forecasters warned that the resulting snowmelt could bring minor flooding Wednesday to points along the Kennebec River.

Margaret Curtis, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said there could be 2 feet of flooding Wednesday afternoon at the Front Street parking lot in Augusta, and that water also could rise to the edge of Front Street in Hallowell.

“Anyone who lives on the river and leaves a car there, tonight would not be a good night to do that,” Curtis said. “We’re very confident that we’re actually going to see flood stage.”

There also could be minor flooding in Skowhegan and north Sidney, Curtis said, but the flood warning did not include details about where those towns could be affected.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Kennebec River had risen 3 feet in Augusta over the previous 24 hours, Curtis said, and it was expected to rise another 3.5 feet through Wednesday afternoon. Melting snow is the main reason for that projected rise, but Curtis said there could also be rain showers Tuesday night.

Those warnings came as the temperature reached 77 degrees Tuesday in Augusta, breaking the previous high of 72 degrees, which was recorded on April 11, 1987, Curtis said. A cold front is expected to move through Maine later in the week, and the river is expected to drop below flood levels by Thursday morning.

A flood watch also was issued for Tuesday night through late Wednesday for other counties in central Maine.

