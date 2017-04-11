The Bagley-Gardiner-Foster Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Post 9 recently held a Patriot’s Pen awards ceremony and ice cream social for the Gardiner Regional Middle School students who participated in writing essays. More than 140 students at the school wrote essays on the topic, “The America I Believe In.”

Brett Palmer placed first, Hannah Marshall placed second, and Bailey Poore placed third. The top three winners received jackets, certificates and medals. Brett also won at the district level and went on to compete at the state level. All students who wrote essays received U.S. Flag pins and everyone had cake and ice cream.

Diana Dionne-Morang, left, Gardiner Regional Middle School teacher and Patriot's Pen school chairperson; Debra Couture, Post 9 Patriot's Pen chairperson; Greg Couture, Post 9 adjutant and quartermaster; Brett Palmer, first-place winner; Judy Jamison, Gardiner Regional Middle School teacher and Patriot's Pen school chairperson; Roger Line, Post 9 senior vice; Hannah Marshall, second-place winner; Bailey Poore, third-place winner, and Roger McLane, Post 9 commander. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Also in attendance were Debra Couture, Post 9 Patriot’s Pen chairperson; Diana Dionne-Morang and Judy Jamison, Gardiner Regional Middle School teachers and the Patriot’s Pen school chairpersons; Todd Sanders, Gardiner Regional Middle School principal, Roger McLane, Post 9 commander; Roger Line, Post 9 senior vice; Greg Couture, Post 9 adjutant and quartermaster; and many Gardiner Regional Middle School faculty.

