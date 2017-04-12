Dakota, the dog pardoned by the governor last month, was at the veterinarian’s office to be put down Wednesday when a last minute appeal was filed, saving her from being euthanized.

The 4-year-old husky was taken from the Humane Society Waterville Area to a veterinarian after the Tuesday public hearing at Waterville District Court had ended. Once word came that Matthew Perry, the defendant in the case and Dakota’s past owner, had filed an appeal, she was taken back to the shelter, according to information Bonnie Martinolich got from shelter staff.

WATERVILLE, ME- March 30: Dakota is the center of attention between Waterville Area Humane Society board member Joann Brizendine, left, and Director Lisa Smith at the Waterville facility on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Staff Photo by David Leaming/Staff Photographer)

“Part of the immediacy was that I knew they were going to go get her,” said Martinolich, a partner at PretiFlaherty law firm in Portland and the attorney for Linda Janeski, Dakota’s current owner.

Perry, who does not have an attorney, filed the appeal on his own behalf in Augusta District Court. The appeal claims that Maine District Court was wrong to order Dakota euthanized on March 21, and that it was wrong to keep the order despite the pardon Dakota received from Gov. Paul LePage on March 30.

The case is expected to go to Maine Supreme Judicial Court, the highest court in the state.

Martinolich said she thinks the governor’s pardon will play a large role in the case.

“The governor wants to help save Dakota. I believe that the governor’s pardons rights under the Maine Constitution are very broad,” she said. “And I believe that that is going to be a very contested issue, but I also believe that the governor’s pardon will be a key in helping us save Dakota.”

When asked if she thinks the court would deny to hear the appeal, Martinolich said she doesn’t think it will.

“We are all just stunned that a statute in Maine would be interpreted to mean that you don’t have due process of law in a case where the outcome is irreversible,” she said, adding that she is “very optimistic” about the case.

Martinolich expects to file an appeal on behalf of Janeski by tomorrow.

This story will be updated.

