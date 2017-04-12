PITTSFIELD — Gardening in your community is April’s Year of Kindness event set for 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in the Warren Community Room at the Pittsfield Public Library, 110 Library St.

Sharon Kimball from Kohl’s Cares will talk about how to get involved with the Kindness Demonstration Gardens at the library. Volunteers are needed to tend the table garden boxes on the library lawn. Heather Holland from Outland Farms will discuss the program, as well as other types of community gardens.

For more information, call the library at 487-5880.

