Maine Connections Academy, Maine’s first public online school for grades 7-12, would like to thank Kennebec Valley Community College for hosting an incredible Academic Summit for our more than 40 students and full MCA team on March 9.

Thanks to this event, our students were able to connect with our engaging teachers and enriching content. Activities focused on language arts, social studies, science, math, and health. Students also received valuable information about preparing for the SATs and toured KVCC’s beautiful campus.

Our students especially loved hearing from the Summit’s keynote speaker, who framed learning as a lifelong commitment. Messages like this are vital for students as they learn about the world and their own aspirations. It was a delight to see our students so engaged with such an important topic.

Students choose MCA for a variety of reasons — some are looking for a personalized curriculum tailored to their needs, while others seek a flexible schedule so they can enroll in courses for college credit. Regardless, our students choose us to remove barriers encountered in the traditional brick-and-mortar school. Our goal is to ensure each student’s continued academic and social success; as such, events like this inaugural Academic Summit serve as an invaluable opportunity for students to have fun and connect with peers and Maine educators while enriching and extending their learning opportunities.

Thank you again to KVCC for facilitating this one-of-a-kind opportunity for our teachers and students.

Doug Bourget

Principal — head of school

Maine Connections Academy

