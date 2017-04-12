Plans for a new waste-to-energy plant in Hampden are moving full speed ahead after the company was approved for tax-free debt financing to the tune of $45 million.

Maryland-based Fiberight applied for the bond from the Finance Authority of Maine, a quasi-independent agency that provides financing and education to local businesses, in January. In its application, the company said the pass-through financing was an “important feature to the minimum profitability required by the project investors.”

The bond will let Fiberight avoid federal income taxes, according to a previous interview with Christopher Roney, general counsel for the authority. Investors will give money to Fiberight through the authority, but Fiberight will pay the investor back directly, thus not impacting the state’s credit.

“We are delighted to pass one more milestone toward completion of our project,” said Craig Stuart-Paul, CEO of Fiberight, in a press release. “We, and (the Municipal Review Committee), are now full speed ahead with our goal to achieve this most important milestone by April of next year.”

The total capital cost for the solid waste facility, which is expected to open by the spring of 2018, is $69 million.

The Municipal Review Committee, a nonprofit that represents the solid waste interests of 187 municipalities across Maine, plans to send its trash to Fiberight when its contract with the Penobscot Energy Recovery Company ends in 2018. After the decision raised some controversy among environmental groups and competitors, 115 municipalities signed on to the committee for the post-2018 plans.

