The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenager from Harpswell.

Lilia Simmons, 16, was reported missing Monday. Simmons’ mother was scheduled to pick her up from Harpswell Charter School in Brunswick about 2:30 p.m. that day, but the teenager was not there when her mother arrived, said Detective Brian Ackerman of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Ackerman said Simmons has no phone or vehicle, and does not have a driver’s license.

Simmons has brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair. She is about 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Anyone with information about Simmons’ whereabouts should call Ackerman at 774-1444, ext. 2215.

Share