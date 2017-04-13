AUGUSTA — United Way of Kennebec Valley recently named Chuck and Maria Hays its next campaign co-chairs, charged with leading the organization’s 2017 fundraising efforts, according to a news release from the organization.

Chuck, president and chief executive officer of MaineGeneral Health, and Maria, a University of Maine at Augusta professor, will lend their expertise in building prosperous community partnerships to mobilize the caring power of those who live and work in Kennebec Valley, according to the release.

Maria, left, and Chuck Hays will co-chair United Way's 2017 fundraising campaign.

The couple will co-chair the campaign with their two adult children, Chuck and Katie. With the support of a Campaign Cabinet, comprised of business and community leaders who will facilitate campaign support from across the region, the Hays family will lead the United Way in expanding its network of individual and corporate donors.

Chuck joined MaineGeneral in 1995 as director of engineering. In the more than 20 years since Mid-Maine Health System joined Kennebec Valley Health System to become MaineGeneral Health, Chuck has held a number of positions of increasing responsibility with the state’s third-largest health care system. As senior vice-president and chief operating officer, Chuck headed the team responsible for the construction and operation of the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, which opened in 2007. Later that year he was named president and CEO of MaineGeneral Medical Center before becoming president and CEO of the parent company, MaineGeneral Health, in 2012.

Through corporate and employee donations, MaineGeneral has distinguished itself among United Way’s 12 Cornerstone Partners, which collectively make up more than 45 percent of UWKV’s annual campaign. T

Maria is now an adjunct faculty in the Medical Laboratory Technology program at UMA.

Those interested in serving on the United Way Campaign Cabinet can call 626-3400. For more information about United Way, visit uwkv.org.

