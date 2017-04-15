TEMPLE — Managing a small parcel for wood and wildlife, and game cameras, the whys, models, how and when to use will be the focus of a workshop set for 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 22, in Temple, and from 9 a.m. to noon at the woodlot of Chuck Hulsey.

Upper Kennebec Valley chapter of the Maine Woodlands Association will host the event.

Hulsey is a regional wildlife biologist with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, and a forester, and has managed this wooded nine-acre home site for the past 18 years. His focus has been wildlife, aesthetics and timber.

The property was part of a larger parcel, which was once a field, but planted to red pine in 1962. Hulsey will cover what to cut for the woodstove, and what should be retained for high-quality saw timber in both the near and long term.

Participants can learn the difference between a weeding, a thinning and a regeneration cut. Cavity and snag tree management for wildlife also will be discussed, plus the management for future hard mast trees. There will be examples of techniques for propagation of natural cavities and snags, as well as the use of nest boxes. Nearly 60 species of wildlife in Maine need snags or cavity trees.

Also, Assistant Regional Biologist Bob Cordes will talk about the different game cameras available. He also will help participants with how and when to use them to get the most out of them.

Directions: From Farmington — take Route 43 to Temple. Go just past the Temple Town Office located on the right, turn left onto Varnum Pond Road. The home and property is on the right, 1.9 miles after the turn onto the Varnum Pond Road. Park on the right side of the road, starting at the driveway. Look for the SWOAM sign marking the starting point for parking. Use the driveway only to turn around.

From East Wilton — take the Temple Road until the Varnum Pond Road. Turn left onto the Varnum Pond Road. Travel approximately 1.5 miles until the SWOAM sign marking the starting point for parking.

For more information, contact Patty Cormier at 592-2238 or [email protected].

Share