Geoffrey Kirui made his move with 4 miles left in the Boston Marathon and it paid off for the 24-year-old Kenyan, who took the men’s title with a time of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 36 seconds. American Galen Rupp finished second, 21 seconds behind Kirui.

It’s Kirui’s first-ever marathon victory. He took seventh in last year’s Amsterdam Marathon and third at Rotterdam.

In the women’s race, Edna Kiplagat pulled away from a pack of elite runners and cruised almost unchallenged to the Boston Marathon women’s title Monday. Kiplagat finished with a time of 2:21:53 seconds in her Boston Marathon debut. The Kenyan police officer, 38, previously won marathons in London and New York.

Your women's champion of the 2017 Boston Marathon, Edna Kiplagat! pic.twitter.com/GRW0uhYHV4 — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 17, 2017

Rose Chelimo, of Bahrain, finished second and American Jordan Hasay was third. Hasay’s unofficial time of 2:22:51 is the fastest debut by an American woman at the marathon. Desi Linden, who was second in Boston by 2 seconds in 2011, finished fourth — the first time since 1991 that two U.S. women have finished in the top four.

Defending champion Atsede Baysa of Ethiopia was out of the top 10 and slowing at the halfway point. Former champion Buzunesh Deba was also about 2 minutes behind the leaders.

.@KiplagatEdna is running away with the elite women's race! She is at mile 23 with a 5:04 split. — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 17, 2017

Men's elite and wave 1 are off #BostonMarathon pic.twitter.com/ktq9pvi1Pr — Joe Difazio (@JLDifazio) April 17, 2017

In the wheelchair race, Manuela Schar of Switzerland finished in 1 hour, 28 minutes, 17 seconds — shattering the world best by more than five minutes. Fellow Swiss Marcel Hug took the men’s race in 1:18:04, also the fastest time ever.

The winners’ times are considered a world best and not a world record. The straight-line Boston course doesn’t qualify for world records because of the possibility of a supportive tailwind like the one on Monday.

