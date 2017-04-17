JEFFERSON — No one was injured after a fire broke at a mobile home on South Clary Road Monday afternoon, with damages mainly contained to a bathroom.
Jefferson Fire Chief Walter Morris said he didn’t immediately know the cause of the blaze but said the Office of the State Marshal would respond to investigate.
The home, which is insured, is owned by Enos Webster Jr., who said at the scene that he thought the fire may have started from a cigarette. Three people live there: Webster, his wife and their teenage son.
This story will be updated.
