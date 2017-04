The Augusta Nature Club will hold its regular luncheon meeting at noon Wednesday, April 26, at Capital Area Technical Center, 40 Pierce Drive in Augusta. Lunch will cost $6, RSVP is required. A brief business meeting will follow.

David T. Handley, a vegetable and small fruit specialist, will give a talk about “Berry Growing at Highmoor Farms in Monmouth.”

For more information, call Jackie McNeill at 622-2419.

