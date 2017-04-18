Maine has been shut out in its bid to host NCAA men’s hockey tournament games at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena in 2019.

Four New England cities were among the sites announced by the NCAA on Tuesday for Division I men’s hockey regionals in 2018 and 2019.

In 2018, Worcester, Massachusetts, and Bridgeport, Connecticut, each will host a men’s hockey regional. In 2019, Manchester, New Hamphsire, and Providence, Rhode Island, will host men’s hockey regionals.

Last summer, the University of Maine and the Maine Sports Commission partnered to submit a bid to the NCAA to host the Division I East Regional hockey tournament in 2019, 2020 and 2021 in Portland.

The NCAA has yet to announce regional sites beyond 2019. Maine hasn’t hosted an NCAA hockey tournament game since the regional format was introduced in 1992.

The NCAA also announced Tuesday that Boston’s TD Garden will be the site of the 2022 Frozen Four, featuring the men’s hockey national semifinals and championship game. Other Frozen Four cities over the next four years will be Minneapolis (2018), Buffalo (2019), Detroit (2020) and Pittsburgh (2021).

