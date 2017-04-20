CARRABASSETT VALLEY — A Peru man was summoned on a felony charge after allegedly trying to burglarize a vacation home early Thursday morning, police say.

Devin Adams, 27, set off the alarm in the house after allegedly kicking in the door at 3:59 a.m. at the home at 368 Carrabassett Drive, police Chief Mark Lopez said.

Adams allegedly broke the keypad in an attempt to stop the alarm, but was unsuccessful, Lopez said. He left the house without taking anything and hid in the woods near the home, where Officer Benjamin Gaudet found him shortly after arriving at the scene.

“Gaudet did an outstanding job,” Lopez said.

Lopez said he doesn’t know why Adams broke into that particular house or what he was looking to steal.

The keypad damage will cost Adams $265, he said, and police are waiting to hear back from the homeowners about the door damage.

Lopez said he’s seen few burglaries in that area over the last few years, and that most of the homes have alarms.

Adams was summoned on a charge of burglary, a class C felony, and is scheduled to appear in court in July.

