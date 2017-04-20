FAIRFIELD — A Vienna man was charged with assaulting an officer, a felony crime, on Tuesday after allegedly resisting arrest for a different alleged assault.

Charles Franklin Santana, 29, of 548 Townhouse Road in Vienna, allegedly kicked a police cruiser and head-butted an officer while being put under arrest at 10:47 p.m., according to Chief Tom Gould.

Charles Franklin Santana

Officers initially went to the American Lodge at 31 Main St. in response to a report that a man had fallen and was bleeding from his head unconscious, Gould said. The incident was unrelated to the case involving Santana.

When police were at the scene, they reportedly saw Santana assault a woman outside one of the apartments. He was grabbing and pulling her and had yanked a phone out of her hands, according to Gould. The woman was not seriously injured.

The officers placed Santana, who they said appeared drunk, under arrest. At that point, Gould said, he “became quite violent with the officer” and began kicking the police cruiser and fighting arrest. Waterville police were called in to provide assistance, and they realized they had papers to serve him.

Santana eventually was placed in the cruiser, but when a Fairfield officer went over to serve him the papers from Waterville police, Santana head-butted him in the face. The officer was not seriously injured.

On the way to jail, Santana allegedly kept kicking the inside of the cruiser door, taking off his seat belt and threatening to kill the officer once out of jail.

He was charged with assaulting an officer, a class C felony, as well as assault, criminal threatening, refusing to submit to arrest and criminal mischief, all class D misdemeanors. He was also charged with failing to wear a seat belt, a civil violation with a $70 fine.

Santana was taken to Somerset County Jail in Madison where he is being held in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.

