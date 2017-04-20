SKOWHEGAN — A Women’s Self Defense class is planned for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29, at the Skowhegan Community Center, 39 Poulin Drive.

The free class, hosted by The Skowhegan Parks & Recreation Department, will be instructed by Sifu Glenn Broadley. Participants 7 and older can learn methods to avoid becoming the victim of an assault and how to defend oneself should an assault take place.

This will include basic techniques designed to repel an attacker, get out of a hold and subdue or incapacitate an attacker of any size.

This will be a hands-on class, so participants should wear comfortable clothing, bring a change of clothes and come prepared for a physical work out. Young ladies younger than 14 must have a parent present for the class.

All participants must register prior to Thursday, April 27, at the center.

For more information, call 474-6901.

