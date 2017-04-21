CARACAS, Venezuela — At least 12 people were killed overnight during looting and violence in Venezuela’s capital amid a spiraling political crisis, authorities said Friday.

Most of the deaths took place in El Valle, a working class neighborhood near Caracas’ biggest military base where opposition leaders say a group of people were hit with an electrical current while trying to steal a refrigerator from a bakery. Two days of huge protests on the streets of Caracas against the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro spilled into a violent Thursday night in several parts of the city, with residents in El Valle witnessing repetitive gunfire, street barricades set aflame and more than two dozen businesses looted. Amid the confusion, mothers and newborn children had to be evacuated from a maternity hospital named after the late leader Hugo Chavez when it was swamped with tear gas.

Paramedics assist a man injured during clashes with security forces during protests asking for the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, on Thursday. Tens of thousands of protesters flooded the streets in the biggest anti-government demonstrations in years. Associated Press/Ariana Cubillos A protester holds a bible in a cloud of tear gas during a march in Caracas, Venezuela, on Thursday. Associated Press/Fernando Llano Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The Public Ministry said the violence left 11 people dead in El Valle, all men between the ages of 17 and 45. Another death was reported east of Caracas in El Sucre. Six other people were injured.

