AUGUSTA — Kayley Magruder, a Lincoln Elementary School student, of Augusta, visited the State House on March 30. During her visit, she served as an honorary page in the Maine Senate to earn a badge for Girl Scouts.

“I hope Kayley enjoyed her time at the State House,” said Sen. Roger Katz, R-Augusta, in the news release from the State House.

Lincoln Elementary student Kayley Magruder, left, with Sen. Roger Katz, R-Augusta. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

For more information on how to serve as an honorary page for a day, call 287-1540 or 800-423-6900.

