The Downtown Waterville Farmers Market will open Thursday, April 27, at its new location, Castonguay Square and Common Street.

The market will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 16.

The city will close Common Street from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. when the market it open.

For more information, email [email protected].

