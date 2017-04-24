AUGUSTA – A Maine bill designed to prevent insurers from discriminating against naturopathic health care providers will likely have to wait several months to determine its potential impact on the insurance industry.

The bill was submitted on behalf of the Maine Association of Naturopathic Doctors and opposed by state superintendent of insurance Eric Cioppa. The bill says insurers would not be able to discriminate against health care providers who are licensed by the state.

Bill sponsor Sen. Justin Chenette, a Saco Democrat, says the bill will likely be back for consideration in January. He says the state insurance bureau is going to evaluate the effectiveness of the bill and its impact on insurance companies and insurance customers.

Naturopathy is an alternative medical system that focuses on diet, herbs and vitamins instead of pharmaceuticals.

Share