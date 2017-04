UNITY — A Drug Take Back Event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Unity Community Center, 32 School St. Residents can turn in unused or expired prescription drugs.

Unity Barn Raisers has partnered with the Waldo County Sheriff’s Department and Waldo County Triad to host the event.

For more information, call 948-9005 or email [email protected]

