RICHMOND — Enterprise Grange 48 will celebrate 150 years of Grange by honoring citizens of Richmond and Dresden with Community Citizen Awards at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, in the Community Room of the Grange, 15 Alexander Reed Road.

The award recipients are Laurie Saunders, of Richmond, and David Probert, of Dresden. The public is invited and encouraged to share stories about the citizens of the respective towns.

Saunders has worked with the senior center and taken care of many older residents’ needs as well as being the producer and director of The Richmond Players. She has served on the selectboard, Richmond Days Committee, and helped with Richmond’s past and present days. She had The Front Porch Boarding home for many years. She has two adult children and was able to start a Senior Citizen Group in Gardiner.

Probert was on the recycling committee to get the center going and later was the recycling coordinator for 16 years. He has served on The Comprehensive Plan Committee, the Conservation Committee, and is on the Budget Review Committee and Recreation Committee. He and his wife have one daughter and granddaughter living in Freeport and Auburn. He is active with Lincoln County Historical Association and is on the Pownalborough Court House Stewardship Committee.

The event is free and light refreshments will be available.

For more information, contact Marilyn Stinson at 737-2611 or [email protected].

Share