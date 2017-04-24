Mainely-Harmony women’s barbershop chorus recently held its election of officers for the 2017-18 season.

The new board includes: Cathy Anderson, of Jefferson, president; B.J. Pellett, of Winthrop, vice president; Janet Dunham, of Belgrade, treasurer; Candace Pepin, of Augusta, secretary; and members at large Betty Avery, of Augusta, and LouAnn Mossler, of South China.

Contributed photo Maine-ly Harmony officers, from left, are Janet Dunham, Candace Pepin, Cathy Anderson, BJ Pellett, LouAnn Mossler and Betty Avery. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Officiating the ceremony was Dotti Meyer, of Jefferson, and representing the membership was Kathy Joyce, of Bowdoinham.

The chorus, directed by Kathy Greason, of Brunswick, meets from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday at the Salvation Army Church, 36 Eastern Ave., Augusta. All women are invited to attend.

For more information, call 293-4779 or email [email protected].

Share