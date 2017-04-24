Mainely-Harmony women’s barbershop chorus recently held its election of officers for the 2017-18 season.
The new board includes: Cathy Anderson, of Jefferson, president; B.J. Pellett, of Winthrop, vice president; Janet Dunham, of Belgrade, treasurer; Candace Pepin, of Augusta, secretary; and members at large Betty Avery, of Augusta, and LouAnn Mossler, of South China.
Officiating the ceremony was Dotti Meyer, of Jefferson, and representing the membership was Kathy Joyce, of Bowdoinham.
The chorus, directed by Kathy Greason, of Brunswick, meets from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday at the Salvation Army Church, 36 Eastern Ave., Augusta. All women are invited to attend.
For more information, call 293-4779 or email [email protected].
