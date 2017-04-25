The Colonial Theatre Youth Troupe will present three performances of the original musical “All in the Planetary” Friday through Sunday, April 28-30.

Performances are set for 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Winthrop Performing Arts Center in Winthrop, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Klahr Center, Holocaust Human Rights Center of Maine in Augusta, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at St. Michael School in Augusta.

Contributed photo The Colonial Theatre Youth Troupe will perform "All in the Planetary" April 28-30. Front, from left, are Ava Nadeau, of Winthrop, as the Sun; and Ashley Deschamp, of Manchester, as Earth. Back, from left, are Samuel Bonner, of Augusta, as Mars; and Matteo Hardy, of Augusta, as Mercury. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Eighteen young performers were chosen by audition in December and have attended classes and rehearsals at the Colonial Theatre Annex, 70 State St., in Augusta, courtesy of Richard Parkhurst. Once the Colonial Theatre Restoration Project is completed, the group will be in residence at the theatre.

The original musical, written and composed by Director Barbara Helen Baker, is an astronomical musical about the Sun and her planets. Because of Earth’s pollution, the Rays will not shine, causing the Sun to call all her planets home for a discussion. The play is approximately 30 minutes in length and is suitable for all ages. Troupe members include students from Augusta, Winthrop, Readfield, Manchester and Whitefield.

Admission is by donation.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 512-8254.

