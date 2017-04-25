WINTHROP — Matt Ingram pitched a complete-game, two-hit shutout as Winthrop High School blanked Dirigo 3-0 in a Mountain Valley Conference baseball game Tuesday afternoon.

Ingram needed just 86 pitches to finish things off, striking out 10 in the Ramblers (1-1) first win of the season. Ingram also went 3 for 3 at the plate, while Jackson Ladd and Bennett Brooks each added two hits for the Ramblers.

Dirigo dropped to 1-1.

MT. BLUE 3, LAWERENCE 1: The Cougars scored all three of their runs in the top of the first inning en route to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A win in Fairfield.

Sean Testa had a pair of singles for Mt. Blue (1-2).

Lawrence dropped to 1-2.

GIRLS LACROSSE

MESSALONSKEE 20, OXFORD HILLS 4: Ally Turner scored seven goals to lead the Eagles to a win in South Paris.

Lauren Pickett scored six goals for Messalonskee (1-0), while Lydia Dexter added three goals. The Eagles had seven different scorers in the contest.

Anna Huff had 12 saves for Oxford Hills (0-1).

SOFTBALL

LAWRENCE 11, MT. BLUE 1: Gretta Knowlton doubled twice as the Bulldogs won the KVAC A game in Fairfield.

Samantha Marshall allowed just one run on five hits in the circle for Lawrence (2-1).

Taylor Burke had two hits for Mt. Blue (1-2).

MT. ARARAT 12, CONY 7: The Eagles scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to post the come-from-behind KVAC A win in Topsham.

Kayleigh Temple homered in the win for Mt. Ararat (3-0), while Alana Weaver earned the win in the circle while also adding two doubles as part of a three-hit day at the plate.

Delaney Keithley homered for Cony (1-2), while Alexis Couverette had a single, double and a triple in the loss.

