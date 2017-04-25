WINTHROP — Matt Ingram pitched a complete-game, two-hit shutout as Winthrop High School blanked Dirigo 3-0 in a Mountain Valley Conference baseball game Tuesday afternoon.
Ingram needed just 86 pitches to finish things off, striking out 10 in the Ramblers (1-1) first win of the season. Ingram also went 3 for 3 at the plate, while Jackson Ladd and Bennett Brooks each added two hits for the Ramblers.
Dirigo dropped to 1-1.
MT. BLUE 3, LAWERENCE 1: The Cougars scored all three of their runs in the top of the first inning en route to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A win in Fairfield.
Sean Testa had a pair of singles for Mt. Blue (1-2).
Lawrence dropped to 1-2.
GIRLS LACROSSE
MESSALONSKEE 20, OXFORD HILLS 4: Ally Turner scored seven goals to lead the Eagles to a win in South Paris.
Lauren Pickett scored six goals for Messalonskee (1-0), while Lydia Dexter added three goals. The Eagles had seven different scorers in the contest.
Anna Huff had 12 saves for Oxford Hills (0-1).
SOFTBALL
LAWRENCE 11, MT. BLUE 1: Gretta Knowlton doubled twice as the Bulldogs won the KVAC A game in Fairfield.
Samantha Marshall allowed just one run on five hits in the circle for Lawrence (2-1).
Taylor Burke had two hits for Mt. Blue (1-2).
MT. ARARAT 12, CONY 7: The Eagles scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to post the come-from-behind KVAC A win in Topsham.
Kayleigh Temple homered in the win for Mt. Ararat (3-0), while Alana Weaver earned the win in the circle while also adding two doubles as part of a three-hit day at the plate.
Delaney Keithley homered for Cony (1-2), while Alexis Couverette had a single, double and a triple in the loss.
