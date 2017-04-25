The American Legion Auxiliary recently fill backpacks for children entering the Department of Health and Human Services system. The organization fills the backpacks with items the children can call their own in hopes that it makes the transition a little easier for them. This year 25 backpacks were donated for the program.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org or www.mainelegionpost39.org or contact Robin Turek, American Legion Auxiliary Tardiff-Belanger Unit 39 president, at [email protected] or 696-8289.

In front, from left, are Maxine Dube, Merrilyn Vieira, Betty Dow and Kathy Cousineau. In back, from left, are Pat Santoni, Marie Wing, Lauraine Mercier, Harriet Bryant and Robin Turek with her service dog, Colonel. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

