The American Legion Auxiliary recently fill backpacks for children entering the Department of Health and Human Services system. The organization fills the backpacks with items the children can call their own in hopes that it makes the transition a little easier for them. This year 25 backpacks were donated for the program.
For more information or to make a donation, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org or www.mainelegionpost39.org or contact Robin Turek, American Legion Auxiliary Tardiff-Belanger Unit 39 president, at [email protected] or 696-8289.
