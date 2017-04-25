AUGUSTA — The Viles Arboretum will host four nature journaling workshop with a variety of dates and topics. The workshops, one per season, will be taught by Master Naturalist Andrea Lani over the next year. Classes will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the arboretum, 153 Hospital St.

Spring Nature Journaling — Birds is set for April 29, Summer Nature Journaling — Blooms and Bugs will take place July 22, Fall Nature Journaling — Event Mapping is scheduled for Oct. 14, and Winter Nature Journaling — Trees is slated for Jan. 20.

The workshops are suitable for all levels. Each class will include an introduction to nature journaling during which participants can learn a variety of drawing techniques designed to help even the most reluctant artist overcome their fears.

From there participants can explore a different aspect of the natural world using a variety of journaling techniques specific to the topic and the season; so participants may come for one session without feeling they have missed anything.

Cost is $35 per workshop for Arboretum members, or $45 for nonmembers.

For more information, visit www.vilesarboretum.org or call 626-7989.

Share