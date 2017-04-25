The man who ran the Ahram Halal Market on Forest Avenue in Portland, and his brother, were indicted Tuesday in U.S. District Court on charges including operating a trafficking conspiracy that involved welfare benefits, money laundering and theft of government funds.

Named in the federal indictment are Ali Ratib Daham, 40, and his brother, Abdulkareem Daham, 21, both of Westbrook.

Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Acting U.S. Attorney Richard W. Murphy said in a statement that the Daham brothers could each face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the conspiracy charges.

In addition, Ali Daham faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of wire fraud and money laundering and up to 10 years on the theft charge. Ali Daham operated the market while his brother worked as an employee.

An unidentified man who answered the phone Tuesday evening at the market said Ali Daham no longer operates the market and said he would be unable to offer any specifics. The man offered to take a message and pass it to Daham.

Walter McKee, an Augusta-based defense attorney, represents Ali Daham. McKee said he made his client aware of the court action, but has not had a chance to read the indictment, which he described as “very detailed.”

“I anticipate he will enter a not guilty plea to all the charges,” was all that McKee would say when reached Tuesday evening.

McKee said he doesn’t know whether his client is still involved with the market.

Murphy said the indictment alleges that from June 2011 until April 2016, the brothers engaged in a trafficking conspiracy by allowing store customers to exchange food stamp benefits and WIC checks for cash at a discounted rate. The scheme allowed food stamp benefits to be used to buy ineligible goods and services, and to illegally pay off credit accounts at the market.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, a federal program formerly known as food stamps, is designed to raise the level of nutrition among low-income households.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC, is a federal program that provides supplemental food, health care referrals and nutrition for certain low-income women, and to infants and children as old as 5 who are determined to be nutritionally at risk.

The indictment alleges that Ali Ratab Daham allowed customers to redeem WIC coupons for cash, that he committed wire fraud by allowing a customer to use an EBT card containing SNAP benefits to obtain cash at a discounted rate, that he laundered proceeds of SNAP trafficking, and that he stole about $39,000 in SNAP and MaineCare benefits by failing to report or update changes to his income and assets with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew said in a statement that she is “extremely grateful” to the department’s investigative team “for their incredible work on uncovering and prosecuting potential welfare fraud. I am committed to maintaining this focus to ensure our limited taxpayer dollars are going toward those who truly need them.”

The case is being investigated by the FBI, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Inspector General, the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation unit, and the Fraud Investigation and Recovery Unit of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

