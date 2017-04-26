AUGUSTA — The Raw Space Augusta Art Walk, which showcases visual and performing arts in downtown Augusta’s vacant storefronts and offices, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

The event brings together juried selections by 28 artists; student artists from Maranacook Community High School, Edward Little High School and Kents Hill School; musicians; slam poets; and work by students in the University of Maine at Augusta’s architecture program and the Capital Area Technical Center, who will show their work or perform on Water Street.

“It turns downtown Augusta into an arts haven for a night,” said Michael Hall, executive director of the Augusta Downtown Alliance. “It brings people together over a creative element.”

At the same time, he said, the event gets people through the doors of vacant spaces and shows what the buildings look like with people in them, Hall said.

After last year’s event, artist Peter Precourt leased a space for his Pop-Up 265 gallery at 265 Water St. Plans to open the Cushnoc Brewing Co., at 243 Water St., the former Stacy’s Hallmark, also have been announced.

“I think this is going to be one of our best events ever,” Hall said. “We’ll get the parents of the high school students, and the exhibits for UMA and the Capital Area Technical Center will bring their friends down.”

