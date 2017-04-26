The American Red Cross is there for families in need, every day. Our organization responds to an emergency nearly every eight minutes.

In Maine, where I serve as the chairman of the regional board of directors, we helped 898 people who were confronted by 239 home fires or other local disaster in the last fiscal year. I’m inspired every day by the dedication of volunteers and generosity of donors.

Today, we all have an opportunity to come together to provide hope and relief for families in urgent need. It’s our third annual Giving Day, a national one-day event that helps ensure the Red Cross can fulfill its mission.

We are asking people to #help1family — and to share this hashtag on social media to spread the word. Here’s how your contribution translates into concrete relief: $88.50 can provide a family of three with a day’s worth of food and other essentials; $60 provides six meals for disaster victims; and $30 provides six blankets to keep a family warm at night.

You can learn more at givingday.redcross.org/region/maine.

Your support can make the difference for families devastated by emergencies, whether it’s a home fire or another disaster. If we each #help1family, think of all we could do together.

Gregory Sanborn

Board chairman, Maine Region

American Red Cross

Share