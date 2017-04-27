WALES — Michael Poirier scored three goals and added two assists, while Tristan Hebert collected a hat trick, as Gardiner remained unbeaten with an 11-4 win over Oak Hill in a Class B North boys lacrosse game Thursday afternoon.

Sloan Berthiaume and Connor Manter added a pair of goals apiece for the Tigers (4-). Noah Keene made six saves.

Oak Hill (2-1) got two goals from Marcus Bailey. Nate Marcotte came up with 17 saves.

MESSALONSKEE 14, MT. ARARAT 11: Alden Balboni had three goals and three assists and Austin Pelletier scored four goals to lead Messalonskee to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference A win in Topsham

Connor Smith also scored three goals for Messalonskee (2-2), while Colin Kinney added a pair of strikes. Trevor McCray had a goal and three assists.

Dawson Charles made 11 saves.

Sawyer Watson and Jason Magno each scored three goals for Mt. Ararat (1-3).

BASEBALL

ERSKINE 12, BELFAST 1, 5 innings: Noah Bonsant struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings, helping to pace the Eagles to the KVAC B victory in Belfast.

Bonsant allowed four hits and walked four, and also contributed a double in the win. Cody Taylor had three hits and three RBIs, while Chandler Moore added three RBI and Andrew Browne had a pair of hits.

SOFTBALL

ERSKINE 15, BELFAST 5: The Eagles scored six runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth to pull away with the KVAC B win in Belfast.

Taylor McLaggan hit a pair of doubles for Erskine.

GIRLS LACROSSE

MESSALONSKEE 19, MT. ARARAT 5: Lydia Dexter and Lauren Pickett each scored five goals to lead Messalonskee to the win in Oakland.

Dexter also had five assists. Ally Turner added four goals and four assists for Messalonskee (2-0), while Katie Seekins scored three and Kaitlyn Smith and Megan Smith had one apiece. Gaby Languet stopped two shots and Cassidy McNaughton three.

BOOTHBAY 12, ERSKINE 5: Sidney Meader scored six goals to lead the Seahawks to the KVAC B win in Boothbay.

Kate Friant added four goals in the win for Boothbay (1-1), while Page Brown made 12 saves.

Catherine Silva scored twice for Erskine (1-1), while Keeley Gomes, Ella Johnson and Courtney Tibbetts each scored once. Hannah Burns made six saves.

