AUGUSTA — Erskine Academy students visited the State House on April 14 to serve as honorary pages in the Maine House of Representatives. During their trip, the students visited with Sen. Roger Katz, R-Augusta.

“I was glad to have the opportunity to meet with Erskine Academy students during their visit to the State House,” said Sen. Katz, in a news release from the State House. “It’s always encouraging to have students participate in the process in Augusta.”

Missy Garbacki, Briana Strout, Brianna Soucy, Shaine Staples, Sen. Roger Katz, Aaron Winkin, Shawn Seigars and Mitchell Donar. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

For information on how to serve as an honorary page for a day, call the Office of the Senate Secretary at 287-1540 or 800-423-6900.

Share