AUGUSTA — A johnny-wearing man who allegedly fled from Hallowell police and rescue workers Wednesday afternoon as he was being transferred to an ambulance, will be evaluated for mental competence and criminal responsibility under a court order issued Friday.

Luke T. Sunde, 48, who was caught by police after a short foot chase, was scheduled for a hearing Friday at the Capital Judicial Center via video Friday on charges of escape, violation of a protective order and refusing to submit to arrest.

Luke Sunde Related Headlines Hallowell man arrested Wednesday after allegedly resisting arrest, kicking police officer

However, attorney John O’Donnell, serving as lawyer of the day, said Sunde was not in the in-custody room with the other inmates set for hearing.

“He’s currently naked and talking to himself,” O’Donnell said when he asked Justice William Stokes to order the evaluations.

Information about Wednesday’s incident is listed in a court affidavit by Hallowell police Officer Jordan Gaudet.

It says Sunde was served with a temporary protection order that ordered him to leave 2 Franklin St. and was told to gather his belongings.

Instead, Gaudet said, Sunde put up both middle fingers and said an expletive regarding the judge.

Sunde then allegedly stripped himself naked and ordered the police officers out.

Gaudet said Sunde told the two officers he was a fighter and allegedly took a fighting stance toward Gaudet.

At that point, Officer Ronald Grotton told Sunde he was under arrest, and a fight ensued, Gaudet wrote, with officers putting him into custody.

A rescue team was called to evaluate Sunde, and Guadet wrote, “(W)hile being transferred to the ambulance, Sunde proceeded to run away in nothing but a johnny sheet.”

Sunde was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center and then the Kennebec County jail, where he was held without bail until Friday’s hearing.

Hallowell police Chief Eric Nason said Wednesday that Sunde kicked a police officer in the leg and ran away while wearing handcuffs. Nason said mental illness probably was a factor in Sunde’s behavior.

Betty Adams — 621-5631

[email protected]

Twitter: @betadams

Share