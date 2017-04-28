AUGUSTA — The KFC fast food chicken restaurant on Western Avenue is closed.

A Yum! Brands spokesperson confirmed, Friday, that restaurant location had closed. She said the franchisee who owns the restaurant decided to close the location.

The other KFC in Augusta, which shares a building with Taco Bell at 300 Civic Center Drive accessed from Darin Drive, remains open.

The sign at the 215 Western Ave. location states the restaurant, which included a buffet, is closed and directs customers to the KFC and Taco Bell location on Civic Center Drive.

Friday morning, a pickup truck with an enclosed work trailer was parked at the Western Avenue location, and some lights were on inside the building.

City assessing records indicate the building, assessed at $504,600 for tax purposes, is owned by Thurston Family Limited Partnership. The records indicate the partnership purchased the building in 1996 for $187,500, from Conifer Industries Inc.

The 2,500 square-foot building was built in 1969.

KFC, formerly known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, is based in Louisville, Kentucky, and the concept for the chain was founded by Harland Sanders in 1952. The firm operates more than 17,000 restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its parent company, Yum! Brands Inc, also owns Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

