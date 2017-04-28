The Autism Society of Maine’s Walk for Autism will start at noon Sunday, April 30, with more then 1,200 participants. Walks will be held at University of New England in Biddeford, University of Maine in Bangor, Farmington Fairgrounds in Farmington, Belfast High School in Belfast, and at the society’s new location at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds in Fryeburg in honor of Autism Awareness Month.

Each walk will have T-shirts, snacks, face painting and local first responders

To register, visit www.firstgiving.com or on site before the events.

For more information about autism, visit the Autism Society of Maine at 72B Main St., Winthrop, email asmonline.org or call 800-273-5200.

