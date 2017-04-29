Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were Nancy Lindgrin and Nancy Lenfest placed first, Janet Arey and Donna Bartlett placed second, Fred Lavallee and Dennis Purington tied with David Bourque and Sue Morrison.

Winners on Thursday were Sharron Hinckley and Paul Mitnik, Tony Frates and Nancy Lenfest, Tom Simmons and Dennis Purington, and Janet Arey and Pete Snell.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed. For more information, call Janet Arey at 933-4984.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Paul and Judy Jones, who placed first; Diane Bishop and Willie Pouliot, second; David Bourque and Suzon Morrison, third; and Anita Mathews and Peg Thompson, fourth.

The bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring a partner. For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge winners on Wednesday were Tom Hanley placed first, Dee Dee Brown placed second and Mary Dionne placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville duplicate bridge club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring a partner; 872-5932.

Share