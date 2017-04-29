Sandy River Realty agents win regional Coldwell Banker awards

Sandy River Realty has announced the recipients of Coldwell Banker National’s 2016 awards for top producing agents.

Sandy River Realty Coldwell Banker National's 2016 award winners are, in front from left, Pamela Smith and Wendy Wright; and at rear from left, Dan Nash, Juanita Bean Smith and Gary Paling. Contributed photo Kevin Gurney Karen Boston

The International Sterling Society Award was presented to Pamela Smith and Wendy Wright. The International Diamond Society Award was awarded to Juanita Bean Smith and Dan Nash. Gary Paling was awarded the International Presidents Elite Award. Sandy River Realty was designated as a Coldwell Banker Premier Office.

The brokers were presented the awards April 5 at Coldwell Banker’s Northeast Region awards ceremony at Foxwoods Casino in Preston, Connecticut.

Gurney becomes operations director at Delta Ambulance

Kevin Gurney has accepted the director of operations position at Delta Ambulance.

Gurney joined Delta Ambulance in 1998 and began working as an emergency medical technician and wheelchair van driver. He earned his EMT-Intermediate license in 1999, his paramedic license in 2001, and University of Maryland Critical Care Transport certification in 2004. Gurney earned his AAS in EMS Education in 2008, and earned a Master of Science degree in EMS Leadership from George Washington University in August 2016.

He became the education coordinator in July 2006 and director of education in June 2012. Gurney is a multiple recipient of Delta’s Clinical Performance Excellence Award and earned Maine VFW’s National Gold Medal Award for EMS in May 2010.

He is scheduled to begin his new duties as director of operations on May 1.

Lipman & Katz attorney receives highest peer rating

An attorney at the Lipman & Katz law firm in Augusta has received the highest rating from Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review.

Karen Boston joins fellow Lipman & Katz attorney Stephen Smith in receiving the rating of “AV,” according to a news release from the law firm.

Boston handles personal injury, family law and other civil litigation. The distinction means she has high professional ethics and pre-eminent legal ability.

For more than 20 years, Boston has handled wrongful death cases, motor vehicle accidents, slip-and-fall accidents and divorce cases. She has won numerous appeals before the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, both in the family law and personal injury arenas.

Boston is on the Maine State Bar Association’s continuing legal education committee, the board of directors of the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce and the advisory board of the Women’s Network organization. She is also a rostered guardian ad litem in Maine, a person the court appoints to investigate what is in the “best interests of a child” and serves as a member on the guardian ad litem review board. Members of the review board are appointed by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

Boston earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in American studies from Colby College in 1993 and her law degree from the University of Maine School of Law in 1996. She is the daughter of Sumner Lipman, who started the law firm in 1972. As current president, she is a shareholder and officer at the firm.

Statewide dental group names new executive director

The Maine Dental Association executive board has appointed Angela Cole Westhoff, of Oakland and originally from North Anson, as the association’s executive director, according to a news release from the association.

Westhoff has more than 16 years of experience managing nonprofits in health care and public health in Maine. She is the current executive director of the Maine Osteopathic Association, where she been its executive leader and chief lobbyist for more than eight years.

Westhoff earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communication with concentrations in health communication and public relations from the University of Maine, in Orono. She has received national recognition from the American Academy of Osteopathy for her advocacy efforts and is the president of the Association of Osteopathic State Executive Directors. Westhoff will be transitioning into her role with the MDA over the next several months.

Westhoff is a board member for several organizations, including the Maine Public Health Association, having been its 2013-14 president; and the American Public Health Association. She also is a member of the Medical Professionals Health Program Committee, the Prescription Monitoring Program Advisory Committee, and the Maine Immunization Coalition. She is also the former executive director of the Healthy Androscoggin Community Coalition, director of the Healthy Maine Partnership at Bridgton Hospital, and assistant director of the teen and young adult health program at the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Woodlands Senior Living picks Faunce to lead Farmington operation

Irving Faunce, of Wilton, has been appointed executive director of Woodlands Memory Care of Farmington, which is projected to open in fall 2017.

Woodlands Memory Care of Farmington, now under construction on Knowlton Corner Road, is a $5 million, 36-bed community and the first purpose-built, ground-up dementia facility in or near Franklin County. Woodlands Memory Care will employee 30 full-time employees.

Faunce developed the Alzheimer’s Care Center in Gardiner in 1988 and has operated many facilities since then, including RiverRidge Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center in Kennebunk, Harbor Hill Center in Belfast and Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison, where he is employed now.

Faunce has served two terms as Wilton selectman as well as several years on the Planning Board. He is a member of the board of directors of Seniors Plus.

He is expected to begin his new duties May 1.

Charlie’s Honda receives Honda’s President’s Award

Charlie’s Honda has received the Honda President’s Award for 2016, according to American Honda Motor Co. The award denotes top-performing excellence in sales performance, sales experience, service performance and business operations among more than 1,000 Honda dealerships nationwide.

In addition to receiving recognition materials for the dealership showroom, each winning dealership is presented with a President’s Award trophy.

Kennebec River Rail Trail to get Kennebec Savings donation

Kennebec Savings Bank employees laced up their sneakers to participate in the bank’s latest Fitbit Challenge that promised a donation to a local organization chosen by the winning team, according to a news release from the bank.

The bank’s Fitbit wellness program began in February 2016 as a creative way to get employees active on a daily basis. Since then, the bank has introduced a series of challenges to keep employees interested and motivated. In February, nine teams formed, with a total of 62 participants.

The winning team chose the Friends of the Kennebec River Rail Trail as the recipient of the bank’s donation. The team’s members frequent the trail and wanted to help maintain its condition.

The trail runs 6.5 miles from Augusta to Gardiner, roughly the distance between KSB’s Augusta and Farmingdale branches. Many employees use it year-round during their lunch break and some even hold meetings while walking the trail.

