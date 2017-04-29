RANGELEY — The fifth annual Rangeley Home, Garden & Sport Show is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at The Rangeley Inn on Main Street. Admission is free.

The event will promote area builders, landscapers, building supplies, architects, real estate agencies, crafts, sports equipment rentals and dealers, guides and more.

There will be a raffle for a Traeger Pellet Grill (retail value $450). Raffle tickets cost $5 each or $12 for three and are available at the Chamber of Commerce office through May 27.

The drawing will be held at 2 p.m. at the show.

The event is sponsored by The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

For vendor information, contact the chamber at 864-5571 or [email protected].

