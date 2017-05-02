DIXFIELD — Haylee Langlois had a pair of hits, including a triple, and drove in five runs to lead Monmouth Academy to an 18-0 win in five innings over Dirigo in a Mountain Valley Conference softball game.

Emily Chasse added three hits and three RBIs for Monmouth (3-1), while Mariah Herr collected two hits, including a double, and plated a pair of runs.

Herr held Dirigo (1-2) to just two hits in the shutout.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 4, CARRABEC 3: Emily Laubauskas brought home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning awith a sacrifice bunt to lift the Falcons to the MVC win in Rumford.

Laubausas also earned the win in the circle for Mountain Valley (2-2), holding the Cobras to just three hits.

Bailey Dunphy had two of those hits for Carrabec (1-2).

GIRLS LACROSSE

GARDINER/HALL-DALE 12, CONY 7: Hailee Lovely scored three goals, one of seven different Tigers to score, in the Class B North win at Kents Hill.

Claire Crocker, Evelyn Hinkley and Skye Lavoie all scored twice for Gardiner (1-0) in its season opener. Julia Hinkley made 16 saves.

Kami Lambert scored three goals for Cony (2-1), while Lauren Coniff added a pair.

ERSKINE 14, CAMDEN HILLS 5: Audrey Jordan scored four goals and Ellen Johnson added a goal and three assists as the Eagles took the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B win in Camden.

Jordan Linscott and Catherine Silva each scored twice for Erskine (2-2), while Ashlyn Wing made 14 saves.

Sophie Ernst stopped 23 shots for Camden Hills (0-3).

MESSALONSKEE 16, EDWARD LITTLE 8: Lauren Pickett scored six goals and assisted on two others in the Eagles’ win in Oakland.

Kaitlyn Smith and Ally Turner each added three goals for unbeaten Messalonskee (4-0), while Lydia Dexter had two goals and two assists.

Megan Steele scored four goals for Edward Little (0-2).

BASEBALL

MADISON/CARRABEC 5, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Dylan Willette went 2 for 4 with two doulbes and an RBI to lead the Bandits to the MVC win in Rumford.

Four different pitchers combined on the five-hit shutout for Madison/Carrabec (2-2), whie Evan Bess also had two hits and an RBI.

Garrett Garbarini went 2 for 3 for Mountain Valley (3-2).

Share