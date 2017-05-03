Maine Lottery officials confirmed Wednesday that the person who bought a Tri-State Megabucks Plus ticket worth $3.4 million at a Freeport convenience store Saturday has come forward to claim the prize.

The ticket was sold at the Circle K on Route 1. The business, which attracts local residents as well as tourists, is just off Interstate 295, at the gateway to Freeport’s shopping district.

Lottery officials said that rules of the game prohibit them from identifying the winner until five business days have passed. Winners have as long as a year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. Payouts can occur over 30 years or in one cash payment.

Spokesman David Heidrich said in an email that the Maine Lottery plans to identify the state’s newest millionaire Monday. The winning Megabucks ticket was 1,5,7,10, 23, and Megaball 1.

Greg Mineo, director of the Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations, issued a statement saying the Freeport Circle K will receive a $30,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Mineo said, “Not only do they receive a $30,000 bonus for selling a jackpot winning ticket, but a big win like this is sure to be a topic of conversation for weeks to come.”

The odds of winning the Tri-State Megabucks jackpot are one in 4.5 million.

