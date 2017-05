Carrabec Community School in Anson recently announced the following students were named to the third-quarter honor roll for the 2016-17 academic year.

Grades six-eight — High honors: Emma Baker, Luke Carey, Cheyenne Cahill, Laci Dickey, Tyler Edwards, Brian Evans, Shyanne Holmes, Brianna Kimball, Mikayla Oliver, Sarah Olson, Isabelle Slate, Trinity Slate and Brandon Smith.

Honors: Dylan Abbott, Julia Baker, Abigayle Ballard, Sage Bertone, Bryson Boston, Twyla Carpenter, Erin Clark, Charlee Davis, Natalynn Deuble, Mackenzie Dodge, Lilith Frith, Aliyah Grunder, Elijah Grunder, Lindsay Hamilton, Daniel Handley, Chantelle Lacroix, Autumn Ladd, Robert Lindblom, Abigail Luce, Gabriella Manzer, Caitlyn Oliver, Sean Olson, Zachary Paquette, Conner Peabody, Courtney Peabody, Emily Riggs, Courtney Rollins, Seth Sayles, Aislinn Slate, Sumner Taylor, Hunter Tewskbury, Haley Way, Brooke Welch, Joseph Wildes, Garrett Wilson and Ethan Wyman.

Grades three-five — High honors: Timothy Bell, Liliana Caldwell, Ava Chadwick, Leila Dunphy, Ellie Hale, Alexis Fortin, Grace Kiernan, Kaitlyn Kiernan, Haley McFadyen, Madylynn Masters and Peter Vicneire.

Honors: Drayden Atwood, Tucker Bates, Jackamo Benner, Kody Burleigh, Kaileigh Burnham, Alyssa Burrows, Anna Canales, Kolby Carpenter, Mikal Corley, Zackary Crawford, Dylan Cwikla, Lucas Donahue, Trevor Donahue, Kailie Ebneter, Cayden Estes, Logan Hinkley, Jaysen Longley, Kayden Longley, Connor McLean, Lilly Masters, Shawn Melvin, Tyler Phillips, Rowan Slate, Levi Small, Morgan Steuber, Colton Welch and Joey Young.

