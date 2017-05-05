GARDINER — Rain has played havoc with high school sports this spring, backing up schedules and forcing many teams back into the gym just to practice.

Friday, the Gardiner baseball team embraced the rain, getting 11 hits in a 10-6 victory over Lincoln Academy.

The rain eventually won out when the game was called after the Eagles went down in order in the top of the sixth. By that time, the Tigers (3-3) had collected 10 runs and climbed a few spots in the Class B North tournament standings.

“I think we can definitely make the playoffs,” starting pitcher Hunter Chasse said. “We’ve just got to put our bats together like we have the last few games. Guys in the middle of our lineup can crush the ball.”

Marc Cloutier, Logan Porter and Sam Jermyn each collected two hits for the Tigers while Ryan Kelly doubled home a run and Chasse had an RBI single.

“I have actually been having some trouble hitting this season,” Jermyn said. “I was on an Italy trip the first week of the season. We haven’t got many swings outside, we’ve been in the gym just hitting off tees. These are really the first times I’ve seen pitches. I’m starting to get the hang of it.”

Chasse got off to a shaky start, giving up two runs in the first, but his teammates got two back in the bottom of the inning. The Tigers added three runs in the second as they chased Lincoln starter Bradley Cross, and Chasse settled in nicely over the next three scoreless innings, fanning three batters, two on sharp curves.

“The first inning was kind of rough because I wasn’t used to the weather and the mud,” Chasse said. “Then I started dialing it in a little bit.”

The Tigers added four runs in the bottom of the fourth when they picked up six hits and got RBIs from Chasse, Kelley and Jermyn.

“It’s just getting a little bit further into the season,” Gardiner coach Russ Beckwith said. “We’ve got young guys that are maturing right in front of us. We’re definitely starting to see the bats come alive.”

The Eagles (1-4) got to Chasse in the fifth when they opened with five straight hits, two of which died in the wet infield grass. They finished the inning with six of their 12 hits and four runs to cut the lead to 9-6.

“That’s been the story,” Lincoln coach Chris Perry said. “We give them runs then we battle back. It’s just not enough. We’re getting there, they just have to get used to each other.”

Porter relieved Chasse with no outs and the bases loaded, and after giving up a hit, the junior left-hander fanned the final two batters.

“He’s more relief but we can start him and have faith in him then.” Jermyn said. “He can still get the job done. We love it when he pitches.”

Cloutier singled home a run in the fifth and Porter fanned two of the three batters he faced in the sixth before the game was called.

“Knowing what we face Saturday, Sunday, Monday with rain and the field conditions, it was important to get this one in,” Beckwith said.

