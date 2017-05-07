MIDDLEBURT, Vt. — The Colby College women’s lacrosse team won its 13th straight game with a 13-9 win over Trinity College on Sunday in the New England Small College Athletic Conference championship game.

The Mules used a six-goal run to turn a 9-7 deficit into their third conference title. Colby (15-3 overall) clinched the automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Emilie Klein had four goals to lead Colby while Kendall Smith added a hat trick and Sasha Fritts and Gemma Bready each chipped in two goals. Grace Crowell and Maddie Hatch also scored for the Mules. Izzy Scribano made four saves for the win. The Mules held a 15-9 advantage in draw controls in the game, which ignited the six-goal run.

Kiley Coffey scored a game-high seven goals for Trinity (14-4). Allie Barrett and Clare Lyne had one goal apiece and Zoe Ferguson stopped four shots.

SOFTBALL

THOMAS WINS CONFERENCE TITLE: The Thomas softball team claimed their first-ever North Atlantic Conference title on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Castleton.

The Terriers advance to the NCAA Championship Tournament with the automatic bid. Sydney LeBourveau allowed just four hits and handed out four walks in the complete-game shutout in the circle. The sophomore also delivered the big blow on offense, knocking in the go-ahead run with an RBI double in the sixth inning. She was the only player in the game with two hits.

TRACK AND FIELD

MULES WIN NEW ENGLAND TITLE: The Colby College men’s 1,600 relay team won a New England Division III Men’s Track and Field Championship title and smashed the school record at Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Sage Bailin, Brian Sommers, Pedro Caballero and Marques Houston, a Monmouth native, had a winning time of 3:16.90. After getting disqualified at last week’s NESCAC meet for a runner stepping on the line, the Mules dominiated this race. The foursome broke the 18-year-old school record of 3:19.71. The relay team scored 10 points with the win and helped the Mules break into the top 10 at ninth for the meet.

