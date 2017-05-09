Maine lakes are in danger. President Donald Trump has proposed cutting the Environmental Protection Agency’s budget by 31 percent. These cuts won’t rescind laws and regulations that are already in place (which are written by Congress not the EPA) but they will terminate federal grant money that supports community environmental programs.

In fact, nearly half of the EPA’s budget goes to grants and state environmental programs, nonprofits, educational institutions, etc., that use this money to support community environmental efforts.

There are 130 Lakes Associations in the state that utilize this EPA grant money and expertise to help control non-point source pollution and other factors that leads to lake pollution, eutrophication, and algae blooms.

To protect and preserve Maine’s beautiful lakes and watersheds please contact your representatives and ask them oppose cuts to the EPA.

Susan Kistenmacher

Farmingdale

